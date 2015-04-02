RIO DE JANEIRO, April 2 Brazil produced more than 3 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas in February, the third time and third straight month that it has surpassed that mark, the country's oil regulator ANP said in a statement.

Forty-seven companies had a combined average output of 3.013 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day (boepd) for the month, 16 percent more than a year earlier and 1.5 percent less than in January, ANP said.

State-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, which produces on its own and in partnership with other companies, owned an average 2.538 million boepd of that output, or 84 percent of the total.

Petrobras' share of total output was unchanged from January.

Britain's BG Plc was the second-largest producer with 137,229 boepd of output, more than double the result a year earlier and 2.4 percent less than in January. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Ted Botha)