Nov 28 Ansa Yatirim Holding A.S :

* Said on Thursday it was to raise its capital to TRY 20 million from TRY 10 million

* Raises capital for its stock to be removed from the watchlist and to be upgraded to the Second National Market

* Said to raise its unit Ansa Otelcilik A.S. capital to TRY 9 million from TRY 5 million

Source text: bit.ly/1vrBQPx

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)