BRIEF-Grivalia Properties issues two common bond loans of a total of EUR 60 mln
* Issues two common bond loans of 50 million euros ($53.21 million) and 10 million euros
Nov 28 Ansa Yatirim Holding A.S :
* Said on Thursday it was to raise its capital to TRY 20 million from TRY 10 million
* Raises capital for its stock to be removed from the watchlist and to be upgraded to the Second National Market
* Said to raise its unit Ansa Otelcilik A.S. capital to TRY 9 million from TRY 5 million
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020