MILAN Nov 16 Hitachi has welcomed a decision by an Italian court to refer a dispute with market watchdog Consob over collusion allegations in its takeover bid for rail signaling company Ansaldo STS to the European Court of Justice.

"We have consistently maintained that we were scrupulous in observing due process and in offering the correct price," Hitachi said in a statement on Wednesday.

In January, the Japanese conglomerate launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo STS minorities after previously buying a 40 percent stake in the company at the same price from defence group Finmeccanica .

The bid triggered a court battle with a series of investment funds that claimed the price was too low.

In February, Consob forced Hitachi to raise its bid to 9.899 euros per share, claiming the Japanese group had colluded with Finmeccanica in the acquisition of the 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS - a deal that also included unprofitable train-maker AnsaldoBreda.

The European Court of Justice will now be asked to rule on whether the concept of collusion in Consob regulations and Italian law - in reference to setting takeover prices - conforms to European legislation, Hitachi said.

"Hitachi is now confident that the European Court of Justice will find (its) behaviour during all phases of the transaction was always fair, correct, and in full compliance with laws and regulations."

Hitachi currently holds just over 50 percent of Ansaldo STS while investor Peter Singer, who owns U.S. investment fund Elliott, holds just under 22 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alan Crosby)