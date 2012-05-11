ROME May 11 A small Italian anarchist group has
claimed responsibility for an attack this week on a senior
executive of nuclear engineering group Ansaldo Nucleare, the
Corriere della Sera daily said on Friday.
The newspaper said it had received a letter from a group
calling itself the Olga Nucleus Informal Anarchist Federation
International Revolutionary Front, saying it had carried out the
attack to punish "one of the many sorcerers of the atomic
industry."
Ansaldo Nucleare Chief Executive Roberto Adinolfi, 53, was
shot in the leg by two masked gunmen in Genoa on Monday,
triggering fears of a revival of the violent far-left Red
Brigades movement of the 1970s and 1980s.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)