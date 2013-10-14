BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.24
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
PISTOIA Italy Oct 14 The Italian government aims to keep rail companies Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS under domestic control, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Monday.
State-controlled defence company Finmeccanica has put up for sale the two companies nearly two years ago to cut debt and focus on its core defence and aerospace operations.
"As a government we want Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS to remain in Italy, with an Italian management and with a majority (stake) remaining in Italian hands," Zanonato said during a visit to Ansaldo Breda's train-making plant in the Tuscan city of Pistoia.
"We are not looking for buyers but partners," he added.
Trade unions said on Friday Italy was in talks to create a national rail group comprising Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS and bring in General Electric or another foreign firm as a majority investor.
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
HERZOGENAURACH, March 8 The new boss of Adidas hiked sales and profit targets for the German sportwear firm on Wednesday and announced plans to increase ecommerce sales, simplify business processes and keep investing heavily in the key U.S. market.
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8.5 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, with negative share moves seen by a string of firms following their poor earnings updates offsetting gains in some firms that advanced on the back of a weaker pound. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, fresh from signing a joint venture to develop an oilfield off Mexico, remains on the lookout