MILAN, March 3 Italy'S market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it had extended the deadline for a mandatory buyout of minorities by Hitachi on rail signaling company Ansaldo STS to March 14 after the Japanese conglomerate raised its bid price.

Hitachi, which purchased 40 percent of Ansaldo STS last year from Finmeccanica, raised its offer late on Tuesday to 9.68 euros per share from a previous 9.5 euros per share in a bid to overcome opposition from investment funds.

The offer, which has attracted just 5.3 percent of the shares involved and which has already been extended once, was due to expire on Friday.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)