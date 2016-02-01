(Adds Hitachi statement)

MILAN Feb 1 U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday that it considered Hitachi's offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS as too low and does not intend to sell its stake, drawing strong criticism from the Japanese company.

Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo's minority shareholders on Jan. 4 after buying 40 percent of Andalso STS from defence group Finmeccanica last year at the same price.

"We do not intend to tender our shares," Elliott said in a statement. "We would hope other STS shareholders will not tender their shares and that the company remains listed, allowing all shareholders to benefit from the value creation that we expect from the combination."

Elliott's comments come after activist investor Amber Capital asked Italian market regulator Consob to consider whether Hitachi should raise its bid, arguing that the price paid to Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing another asset involved in the deal.

Hitachi addressed Elliott's criticism in a tough statement later on Monday, saying that the U.S. fund risked misleading other investors by saying the offer "considerably undervalued" Ansaldo.

"Such merely subjective judgments are rendered by Elliott while a proceeding is pending before Consob, as the authority legally responsible for evaluating the adequacy of the consideration of the offer," Hitachi said.

Consob's decision on the matter is due by the close of the offer on Feb. 5.

According to Consob's website, Elliott holds a stake of 1.877 percent in Ansaldo STS and other long positions equivalent to 8.186 percent.