MILAN Dec 29 Norges Bank has a 2.048 percent stake in Italian rail technology group Ansaldo STS, data from market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.

Ansaldo STS is a unit of Finmeccanica and is one of the subsidiaries the Italian defense and aerospace group has put up for sale to slim down and focus its operations.

