Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Dec 29 Norges Bank has a 2.048 percent stake in Italian rail technology group Ansaldo STS, data from market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.
Ansaldo STS is a unit of Finmeccanica and is one of the subsidiaries the Italian defense and aerospace group has put up for sale to slim down and focus its operations.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)