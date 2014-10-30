Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Oct 30 Italy's Ansaldo STS has confirmed its 2014 targets on Thursday after reporting a rise in its nine-month profits and sales.
In a statement, the rail technology company said earnings before interest and tax rose 3.9 percent to 80.7 million euros ($102 million), while revenues increased 2.6 percent to 870.5 million euros.
Order intake rose 22.2 percent to 1.239 billion euros and net financial position was positive for 210.6 million euros, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7942 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)