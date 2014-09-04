MILAN, Sept 4 A consortium comprising Italy's Ansaldo STS and Stadler Pankow has won a contract worth 292 million euros ($378 million) to build a rail transportation system in the Danish town of Aarhus, Ansaldo STS said in a statement.

Under the contract, construction work will last 34 months, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7725 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)