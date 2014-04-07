MILAN, April 7 Shares in Italy's Ansaldo STS
were suspended limit-down after a fall of more than 9
percent in early trading on Monday after U.S. conglomerate
General Electric pulled out from a race to buy the rail
signalling company.
GE Europe President and CEO Nani Beccalli-Falco said on
Friday he did not see room for a deal to buy Ansaldo, which
Finmeccanica has put up for sale to cut debt and focus on its
core aerospace and defence businesses.
By 0721 GMT the stock had resumed trading and was down 3.5
percent at 8.1 euros. The broader Milan index was
down 1 percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)