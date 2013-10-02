(Adds share reaction, quotes from sources, details)
MILAN Oct 2 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi
e Prestiti (CDP) is considering buying a majority stake in
Finmeccanica's power engineering unit Ansaldo Energia
and could file an offer shortly, two sources close to the matter
told Reuters.
Finmeccanica, which is selling assets to reduce its heavy
debt burden, could examine the offer at the earliest at a board
meeting on Friday, the sources said.
CDP and Finmeccanica declined to comment.
A sale of Ansaldo Energia would bring welcome cash to
Finmeccanica following downgrades to junk of its nearly 5
billion euros of net debt and allow the state-owned conglomerate
to focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses.
The involvement of a state-controlled entity could soothe
political concern about foreign takeovers which has hindered
Finmeccanica's disposal plans. CDP would make its offer for
Ansaldo Energia through its investment vehicle FSI.
"FSI is ready to make a bid," said a source close to the
CDP. "It could even take a majority stake."
"The CDP's vehicle will bid for a substantial stake in the
company," a second source said, adding the size of the stake
still needs to be agreed.
Finmeccanica, one of Italy's largest employers, is also in
talks with South Korea's Doosan Heavy Industries
about selling Ansaldo Energia.
Shares in Finmeccanica rose 7.6 percent on Wednesday as
investors bet the defence group was moving closer to selling its
energy unit. The heads of Finmeccanica and lender Cassa Depositi
e Prestiti met on Tuesday at the office of Italian Prime
Minister Enrico Letta.
U.S. fund First Reserve owns 45 percent of Ansaldo Energia.
Finmeccanica is 30 percent owned by the Italian state and
needs government backing for sensitive strategic issues like
disposals.
