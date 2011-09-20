MILAN, Sept 20 A Milan court ruled on Tuesday the confiscation of 98.7 million euros from defence firm Finmeccanica's unit Ansaldo Energia over a 2003 graft case.

The case involves alleged backhanders paid to former officials of Enelpower, a unit of Italian utility Enel , to help win tender bids in the energy sector.

Under Italian law companies are held responsible for the misconduct of their employees.

The sentence can be appealed. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro)