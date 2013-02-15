SEOUL Feb 15 Two affiliates of South Korean
conglomerates Samsung and Doosan said on Friday that they may
make bids for AnsaldoEnergia, the power engineering unit of
Italy's indebted defense firm, Finmeccanica SpA.
The two firms are precision engineering firm Samsung Techwin
Co Ltd and shipbuilder Doosan Heavy Industries and
Construction Co Ltd.
Finmeccanica is selling its 55 percent AnsaldoEnergia stake
and other assets for a total of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)
as part of a turnaround of Italy's No.2 industrial group.
"We are considering acquiring AnsaldoEnergia as a part of
our plan to grow the energy equipment business, but a final
decision has yet to be made," Samsung Techwin said in a filing
to the stock exchange.
Finmeccanica on Wednesday appointed a new chief executive
after its former CEO was arrested earlier this week for
allegedly paying bribes to win a $750 million Indian contract.