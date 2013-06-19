MILAN, June 19 Italy's rail technology group Ansaldo STS said on Wednesday it had won a contract to supply signalling technology for a new railway line in Algeria worth 40 million euros ($53.57 million).

In a statement Ansaldo STS said the project was expected to last for 2.5 years.

In a separate statement, Ansaldo STS said it won a signalling contract for a high-speed rail line in France worth 13 million euros. ($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)