MILAN, Sept 10 Italian railways signalling company Ansaldo STS said on Monday it has been awarded a 65 million euros ($83 million)contract for a Rio Tinto rail site in Australia.

The contract was the latest in a series of Rio Tinto heavy haul rail projects awarded to Ansaldo STS Australia under a Rio Tinto-Ansaldo STS Framework agreement in November 2010.

Rio Tinto is building a railway linking its Pilbara operations to the port of Cape Lambert. ($1 = 0.7812 euro) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Dan Lalor)