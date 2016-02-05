MILAN Feb 5 Italian defence group Finmeccanica said on Friday it had acted correctly in the sale of a 40 percent stake in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS to Japan's Hitachi.

It said it had carried out a competitive and transparent bid process in the sale which had been won by the best offer.

Hitachi launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo STS minority shareholders in Janauary after buying the 40 percent stake from Finmeccanica last year at the same price.

But some funds have complained the price paid by Hitachi to Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing another asset involved in the deal.

On Wednesday Italy's market watchdog Consob ordered Hitachi to raise its offer to 9.899 euros.

State-controlled Finmeccanica said the Consob decision would have no financial impact on the deals already announced to the market and included in its 2015 guidance. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)