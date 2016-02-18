(Adds Consob, Hitachi statements, Amber comment, background)

By Stephen Jewkes and Massimiliano Di Giorgio

ROME Feb 18 An Italian court has suspended for now a decision by market watchdog Consob calling on Hitachi to raise the price of its bid for train signalling group Ansaldo STS.

The Japanese conglomerate launched a 9.5 euro per share mandatory public offer to buy out Ansaldo STS minorities on Jan. 4 after buying a 40 percent stake the firm from Finmeccanica last year at the same price.

But earlier this month Consob forced Hitachi to raise the bid to 9.899 euros per share, prompting Hitachi and shareholder fund Amber to appeal the decision.

An Italian court on Thursday accepted Hitachi's request to provisionally suspend the Consob decision raising the bid price until another court hearing on March 15, the Japan conglomerate said, confirming what sources had told Reuters.

The offer, which to date has attracted just 4.7 percent of the shares covered, was due to end on Friday but Consob said late on Thursday it had extended the bid period to March 4.

The court also threw out a request by Amber to have the Hitachi bid suspended ahead of the March 15 hearing.

Amber was not immediately available for a comment.

A source close to the matter said a final decision on the actual merits of the case could take months.

Several activist funds, including Bluebell Partners and Elliott, have said they will not tender their shares as they deem Hitachi's revised offer still too low.

The funds have complained the price paid by Hitachi to Finmeccanica was kept artificially low by overvaluing another asset involved in the deal.

Consob has previously said Hitachi and state-controlled Finmeccanica had colluded to keep the price artificially low.

Hitachi has denied the claim.

Italy has a poor track record of treating small shareholders, with critics saying regulators have lacked teeth and resources to offer proper protection from arcane governance rules.

In February sources told Reuters Milan prosecutors were looking into Hitachi's agreement last year to buy the 40 percent stake from Finmeccanica.

Ansaldo STS is a profitable business which would help Hitachi sell combined carriage and signals packages as well as give it a manufacturing presence in continental Europe. (writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Susan Thomas)