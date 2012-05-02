MILAN May 2 Italian rail technology company
Ansaldo STS posted a 22.6 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit compared to a year earlier when it benefited from
contribution of Libyan contracts.
Net profit in the quarter was 12 million euros ($16
million), below analyst expectations for 14 million euros.
The company, which its controlling shareholder Finmeccanica
could sell to a partner as part of an overhaul of its
operations, confirmed i t s guidance for 2012 On orders, sales and
profitability.
($1 = 0.7561 euros)
