MILAN May 2 Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS posted a 22.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit compared to a year earlier when it benefited from contribution of Libyan contracts.

Net profit in the quarter was 12 million euros ($16 million), below analyst expectations for 14 million euros.

The company, which its controlling shareholder Finmeccanica could sell to a partner as part of an overhaul of its operations, confirmed i t s guidance for 2012 On orders, sales and profitability.

($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)