ROME, April 7 U.S investment fund Elliott said on Thursday it has asked an Italian court to raise the offer price to 15 euros per share in a takeover bid on minority shareholders in Italian rail signalling company Ansaldo STS .

Japan's Hitachi originally bought a 40 percent stake in Ansaldo last year for 9.50 euros ($10.87) per share and Elliott, which owns 29 percent of the Italian firm, has been pushing for a higher price.

($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)