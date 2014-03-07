MILAN, March 7 Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS said on Friday that consolidated net profit fell 1.2 percent to 75 million euros ($104 million) in 2013, and that it planned to pay the same dividend as the year before.

The Genoa-based company, which is 40 percent owned by state-controlled aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica , said it would propose to pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share during a shareholders' meeting on April 15.

Ansaldo STS said last week it received orders worth about 1.484 billion euros in 2013, broadly in line with the 2012 level.

($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Pravin Char)