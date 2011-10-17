* Industrial unit and condoms leading sales

* 2012 EPS seen up 6 pct to 12 pct

* Ansell sees strong commitment to acquisitions (Adds details, background)

MELBOURNE, Oct 17 Australia's Ansell Ltd said on Monday that it was seeing good momentum since June in two of its core businesses, and reaffirmed its guidance for 2012.

The industrial and condoms units were leading in the start of the new fiscal year, while the medical division was expected to improve, Chief Executive Magnus Nicolin told the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Ansell, the world's largest gloves maker and a maker of condoms, is closely watched for its U.S. industrial division sales as a leading indicator of the strength of demand in manufacturing.

Earnings per share in 2012 are expected to be in the 97 cent to 103 cent range, an increase of 6-12 percent.

Nicolin also told shareholders that Ansell has a "strong commitment" to enhancing shareholder value through mergers and acquisitions and that opportunities were emerging.

He said as of June 30, the company had about A$250 million available in cash and debt for acquisitions or buybacks.

Analysts at CommSec Securities have said Ansell could acquire a major competitor to help fill geographic gaps in its portfolio, with the global top 5 glove makers holding less than 25 percent of the total market. Ansell has a 10 percent share.

The analysts said the most likely takeover targets were Showa Best Glove, a privately held Japanese maker of industrial gloves with a 4.5 percent market share and annual sales of $240 million; or France's Comasec glove maker, with a 3 percent market share and $180 million in sales.

Ansell shares were trading two cents weaker at A$13.84 in a firmer overall market.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)