* Industrial unit and condoms leading sales
* 2012 EPS seen up 6 pct to 12 pct
* Ansell sees strong commitment to acquisitions
MELBOURNE, Oct 17 Australia's Ansell Ltd
said on Monday that it was seeing good momentum since
June in two of its core businesses, and reaffirmed its guidance
for 2012.
The industrial and condoms units were leading in the start
of the new fiscal year, while the medical division was expected
to improve, Chief Executive Magnus Nicolin told the company's
annual shareholder meeting.
Ansell, the world's largest gloves maker and a maker of
condoms, is closely watched for its U.S. industrial division
sales as a leading indicator of the strength of demand in
manufacturing.
Earnings per share in 2012 are expected to be in the 97 cent
to 103 cent range, an increase of 6-12 percent.
Nicolin also told shareholders that Ansell has a "strong
commitment" to enhancing shareholder value through mergers and
acquisitions and that opportunities were emerging.
He said as of June 30, the company had about A$250 million
available in cash and debt for acquisitions or buybacks.
Analysts at CommSec Securities have said Ansell could
acquire a major competitor to help fill geographic gaps in its
portfolio, with the global top 5 glove makers holding less than
25 percent of the total market. Ansell has a 10 percent share.
The analysts said the most likely takeover targets were
Showa Best Glove, a privately held Japanese maker of industrial
gloves with a 4.5 percent market share and annual sales of $240
million; or France's Comasec glove maker, with a 3 percent
market share and $180 million in sales.
Ansell shares were trading two cents weaker at A$13.84 in a
firmer overall market.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)