MELBOURNE Oct 17 Australia's Ansell Ltd said on Monday that it was seeing good momentum since June in two of its core businesses, and reaffirmed its guidance for 2012.

The industrial and condoms unit were leading in the start of the new fiscal year, while the medical division was expected to improve, Chief Executive Magnus Nicolin told the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Earnings per share in 2012 are expected to be in the 97 cent to 103 cent range, an increase of 6-12 percent.

Ansell, the world's largest gloves maker and a maker of condoms, is closely watched for its U.S. industrial division sales as a leading indicator of the strength of demand in manufacturing.

Analysts at CommSec Securities have said Ansell could acquire a major competitor to help fill geographic gaps in its portfolio, with the global top 5 glove makers holding less than 25 percent of the total market. Ansell has a 10 percent share. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)