MELBOURNE Oct 17 Australia's Ansell Ltd
said on Monday that it was seeing good momentum since
June in two of its core businesses, and reaffirmed its guidance
for 2012.
The industrial and condoms unit were leading in the start of
the new fiscal year, while the medical division was expected to
improve, Chief Executive Magnus Nicolin told the company's
annual shareholder meeting.
Earnings per share in 2012 are expected to be in the 97 cent
to 103 cent range, an increase of 6-12 percent.
Ansell, the world's largest gloves maker and a maker of
condoms, is closely watched for its U.S. industrial division
sales as a leading indicator of the strength of demand in
manufacturing.
Analysts at CommSec Securities have said Ansell could
acquire a major competitor to help fill geographic gaps in its
portfolio, with the global top 5 glove makers holding less than
25 percent of the total market. Ansell has a 10 percent share.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)