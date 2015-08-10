SYDNEY Aug 10 Australian condom and rubber
glove maker Ansell Ltd said underlying full-year profit
grew 20 percent but warned that adverse foreign exchange rates
will hit its bottom line in the year ahead, sending its shares
sharply lower.
The Melbourne-based firm which reports in U.S. dollars said
net profit came in at $187.5 million for the year to June 30, up
from an underlying profit of $157 million the previous year.
Looking ahead, it warned of "significant uncertainty" about
economic conditions due to potential foreign exchange
volatility. It said it expected earnings per share of between
$1.05 and $1.20 in the 2015-16 financial year, down from $1.22
in 2014-15.
Ansell shares fell 17 percent in early trading and were on
track for their biggest one-day fall since 1987. The broader
market was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)