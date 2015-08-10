* Underlying NPAT $187.5 mln Vs $157 mln
* Reports weakness in North American market
* Warns EPS will be $1.05-1.20, down from $1.22 in 2014-15
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 10 Australian condom and rubber
glove maker Ansell Ltd said North American economic
weakness and adverse currency moves hammered annual sales and
warned earnings could fall as much as 14 percent in the year
ahead, sending its shares sharply lower.
Its comments on the U.S. market will raise questions about
whether a pickup in that economy will soon see an interest rate
hike.
The rate-hike question is spreading to all areas of
manufacturing industry, and may also raise concerns over whether
Ansell's $615 million acquisition of U.S. rubber glove maker
BarrierSafe Solutions International in early 2014 is bringing
the benefits it was meant to.
Melbourne-based Ansell, which reports in U.S. dollars, met
analyst expectations on Monday by saying net profit came in at
$187.5 million for the year to June 30, up from an underlying
profit of $157 million the previous year.
But the No. 2 condom maker behind London-listed Reckitt
Benckiser Group Plc surprised analysts by blaming, in
part, "a North American market that slowed significantly" for
declining sales in its key business units of industrial
protection and medical protection.
Looking ahead, it warned of "significant uncertainty" in
economic conditions across several key markets and unfavourable
foreign exchange movements as a rising U.S. dollar lessens the
benefit of sales growth in Europe. The company also reported
weak sales in Russia, which is under a trade embargo, and
Brazil.
Ansell said it expected earnings per share of between $1.05
and $1.20 in the 2015-16 financial year, down from $1.22 in
2014-15.
Its shares fell by as much 20 percent in early trade, on
track for their biggest one-day fall since 1987. The broader
market was down 0.3 percent.
"The key number the market's focusing on is the lowered
guidance. That's a pretty big drop," said Morningstar analyst
Chris Kallos.
"The surprising aspect of this is the volatility that
they're predicting in the U.S. (but) strategically the
acquisitions all make sense."
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and Eric
Meijer)