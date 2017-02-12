SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.

Ansell in August flagged the possible sale of its profitable condom-making business, sending shares soaring, despite an earnings hit then from foreign exchange fluctuations.

"We have received multiple expressions of interest with several parties now advancing in a process supported by Goldman Sachs," Ansell Chairman Glenn Barnes said in a statement.

Half-year profit was $69.8 million, Ansell said on Monday in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. That compared with $69.6 million previously. Earnings per share were 47.7c, tracking slightly behind full-year guidance of between $1 and $1.12, although the company reaffirmed that guidance.

The company declared an interim dividend of 20.25c, edging higher than 20c a year ago.

The company reports in U.S. dollars, so all figures are in that currency.

