HONG KONG Oct 11 Angang Steel , the listed arm of China's Anshan Steel Group, said on Tuesday it plans to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($941 million) in short-term bonds and eight billion yuan of medium-term notes (MTNs).

The bonds and notes will be issued to investors in China's inter-bank market. The bonds are to repay loans, restructure finances and lower financing costs, Angang said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Terms and conditions of the bonds are not yet determined.

Angang also plans to issue two 4 billion yuan tranches of MTNs in China, with tenors of three and five years. The notes are to pay down loans, increase working capital and renovate production facilities.

China's steel sector, which produces about half of the world's steel output, is struggling with low profitability and its fragmented industry faces an overhaul in line with China's economic restructuring.

Expensive iron ore costs plus weak demand for flat steel products have squeezed margins of Chinese major steelmakers such as Angang and Baosteel . ($1 = 6.375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Holmes)