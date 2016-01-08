(Adds Karara comments, details)
MELBOURNE Jan 8 China's Angang Steel Co
(Ansteel) won't be able to inject new funds to shore
up the Karara iron ore mine in Australia, according to an email
to Karara staff cited in a newspaper report on Friday.
Ansteel's minority partner in the A$3 billion Karara
project, Gindalbie Metals Ltd, called a trading halt in
its shares after the report, saying it would make an
announcement on Karara by Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The mine, 52 percent owned by Ansteel, produces mainly
magnetite that has to be processed heavily to produce high
quality iron ore concentrate, and has been hit like most iron
ore producers by a plunge in iron ore prices.
In an email to staff, Karara's chief executive Zhang Zhao
Yuan said the project was making losses and facing "significant
cost pressure", according to a report in the West Australian
newspaper on Friday.
"Firstly, its parent company is unable to continue providing
funding support to Karara due to the impact of economic and
industry downturn," the email was quoted saying.
A Karara Mining spokesman declined to comment on future
funding for the mine, but said the main point of the email was
to focus on the business strategy for this year, including
cutting costs and improving the mine's production performance.
"Ansteel remains committed to Karara," the spokesman who is
a senior executive, told Reuters.
"What we're trying to emphasise is that Ansteel continues to
provide support to the board and the leadership team of Karara,"
he said.
Karara, which started exporting magnetite in 2013, has a
capacity of 8 million tonnes a year and last year produced 5.9
million tonnes of magnetite concentrate, a tiny fraction of
Australia's total 748 million tonnes of iron ore exports in the
year to June 2015.
Gindalbie, which booked an A$11 million loss in the year to
June 2015, said in its annual report: "Karara is a highly geared
project and needs the ongoing financial support of Ansteel to
continue."
Gindalbie's spokesman did not return an email or phone call
on Friday.
A phone call to Anshan Steel, the parent of Ansteel, in
Liaoning province went unanswered.
