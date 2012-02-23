* Sees adj Q1 EPS $0.64-$0.67 vs est $0.67
* Sees Q1 rev $182.8 mln to $189.8 mln vs est $192.3 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.68 vs est $0.70
* Q4 rev rises 19 pct
Feb 23 Ansys Inc's quarterly
results missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by higher
operating expenses, and the engineering simulation software
maker forecast first-quarter results below estimates.
For the current quarter, the company expects to earn 64
cents to 67 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of
$182.8 million to $189.8 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 67
cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $192.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the latest fourth quarter, the company earned $47.5
million, or 50 cents per share, compared with $49.1 million, or
52 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it earned 68 cents per share.
Revenue rose 19 percent to $198.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 70
cents, excluding items, on revenue of $198.1 million.
Operating expenses jumped 23 percent to $91.7 million.
Ansys shares closed at $66.01 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)