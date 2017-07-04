* Central bank changes tack on personal credit rating -
By Cate Cadell and Shu Zhang
BEIJING, July 4 A drive by China's big
technology companies to develop credit scoring platforms,
originally backed by Beijing, faces growing opposition from
regulators, who fear the initiatives may threaten data security
and create conflicts of interest.
Two people familiar with the process told Reuters that the
central bank - which in 2015 allowed eight firms including
Alibaba's Ant Financial and Tencent Holdings
to develop scoring systems - has quietly pulled back its
support.
The People's Bank of China has shelved plans to turn that
initial approval into official licenses, the people said,
raising questions over what services the firms can offer and
their ability to build fully-fledged credit bureaus.
The impasse also underlines how China's tech companies with
banking ambitions struggle with unpredictable regulation as
Beijing weighs the pros and cons of private sector involvement,
when it needs to both encourage consumption and control economic
risk.
"Clearly there's a conflict of interest and that's something
the PBOC has realised," said one of the people, adding the bank
felt none of the eight firms was entirely suitable. "They're not
going to stand up and publicly admit they made a mistake; the
only power they have is to basically not grant the licenses,
which is what they've done."
Unlike leading international peers that only operate credit
scoring systems, these Chinese firms have existing businesses in
commerce and finance, raising questions about their
impartiality, the people said.
The two people - one with direct knowledge of the scheme and
a central bank official - asked not to be named as they were not
authorised to talk publicly about the plans.
The PBOC did not respond to requests for comment.
Yet, in a closed-door seminar in April, Wan Cunzhi, head of
the PBOC's Credit Information System Bureau, said there was
currently a "major conflict of interest" - potentially the first
acknowledgement of concern outside internal circles.
"Their corporate governance structures don't have third
party credit independence," he said, referring to the eight
companies, according to a transcript of the speech seen by
Reuters and confirmed by a person who attended the seminar.
"It's not possible under these circumstances to give out
licenses unless they can meet the standards."
The eight firms are Ant Financial's Zhima Credit, Tencent,
Sinoway Credit, Lakala Payment Co, Intellicredit Inc, China
Chengxin Credit, Pengyuan Credit Service Co Ltd, and Qianhai
Zhengxin, a unit of Ping An Insurance.
"On one hand, the government is trying to encourage this
inclusive financing, but on the other hand, they are tightening
regulations to make clear rules for the game," said John Chen,
China Managing Director of U.S. credit scoring firm FICO
.
Tencent, Ping An and other smaller rivals among the eight
did not respond to requests for comment. An Ant Financial
spokeswoman said discussions with the PBOC were ongoing.
An official at Chengxin Credit declined to comment on the
firm's plans. "At the moment, we haven't received the license,
and we're still waiting for information from the PBOC," she
said.
SPEND, SPEND, SPEND
Ant Financial, tapping hundreds of millions of monthly users
of its own services and those of Alibaba, has an online bank,
MYBank, controls the world's largest money market fund Yu'e Bao,
popular payment platform Alipay and lending service Huabei.
It also has Zhima Credit, or Sesame Credit, one of China's
most popular platforms, which scores people depending on their
use of other Ant-linked systems - in effect, their shopping
habits. Zhima Credit currently has roughly 260 million users.
Tencent Credit Service has a website offering credit scores,
though currently it is not accepting new users.
None now offers the full suite of consumer credit reporting
agencies like Equifax Inc, Experian Plc and
TransUnion, but had hoped to expand as China borrows
more on credit.
While China's older generations are mostly still big
hoarders, more young Chinese consumers are spending on credit.
Consumer borrowing topped 27 trillion yuan ($3.96 trillion)
in May, more than four times the level in 2010. Household debt
relative to the economy, still lower than in many Western
economies, has also ballooned.
Yet China's existing, centralized credit scoring system, the
Credit Reference Center, only covers around 300 million people
out of around 800 million potential borrowers. That creates a
blind spot of some half a billion borrowers beyond Beijing's
credit network. By contrast, almost all adults in the United
States have a credit score.
Companies like Equifax, Experian and TransUnion use a
plethora of data from banks, legal bodies and tax agencies to
help lenders decide whether to extend a loan and at what rate.
The current scope in China is rather more limited: Zhima
Credit scores are linked to shopping patterns on Taobao,
Alibaba's online marketplace, or online payments made through
Alipay, while the benefits include waiving a deposit on a rental
car, jumping the queue at a medical clinic or quicker visa
applications.
Industry insiders said discussions between the firms and
regulators could find a way forward, possibly through a limited
data sharing agreement.
"Right now, it's unclear what will be the next step," said
FICO's Chen. "What is clear is that the eight firms, as they are
today, will not get those licenses."
