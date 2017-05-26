PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING May 26 Ant Financial's money market fund Yu'e Bao will cap individual investment at 250,000 yuan ($36,475) from May 27, said Tianhong Asset Management Co, which manages the fund.
Ant Financial, which confirmed the cap, is the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Set up in 2013, Yu'e Bao, which translates literally as "leftover treasure", had 1.14 trillion yuan ($166.27 billion) of funds under management at the end of the first quarter, making it one of the biggest money market funds in the world. ($1 = 6.8540 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by David Clarke)
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.