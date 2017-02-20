SHANGHAI Feb 21 China's Ant Financial will invest $200 million in Kakao Pay, the mobile payment subsidiary of South Korean messaging platform giant Kakao Corp, the two firms said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The investment is part of a broader global push by Ant Financial, the world's largest financial technology company, after it announced an $880 million deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International last month.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Richard Pullin)