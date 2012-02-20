* 2011 profit rises 11.5 pct, H2 net up 1.5 pct

* Aims to open 220 outlets in 2012, with network up to 8,000

* Sees challenges ahead, including inventory, excessive expansion

* Q3/2012 orders value to decrease by high single digit

HONG KONG, Feb 20 Chinese sportswear brand and retailer Anta Sports Products Ltd reported on Monday a 12 percent rise in 2011 profit, in line with market expectations, but said it expected to face a more challenging year ahead due to rising costs and intense competition.

"The domestic retail market and consumer sentiment will continue to be affected by the moderation of China's economic growth," Chairman Ding Shizhong said in a statement.

"Sportswear brands and their retail partners are facing pressure from high operating costs, as well as intense competition due to excessive inventory and deeper discounting in the distribution channels," Ding added.

ANTA said its pre-orders for the third quarter of 2012 are expected to decrease by the high single digits, on a year-on-year basis.

Last November, ANTA Sports said it expected consolidated order value for the first two quarters of 2012 to grow by a low single-digit percentage on a year-on-year basis.

Analysts generally hold a negative view on the outlook for China sportswear firms in 2012 and expect ANTA will like others suffer from high retail discounts, inventory clean-up and fierce competition.

ANTA Sports posted a profit of 1.73 billion yuan ($274.64 million) for the year ended in December, matching consensus forecast of 1.75 billion yuan for the year according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That was compared with 1.55 billion yuan profit the same period a year ago.

Total revenue rose 20 percent to 8.91 billion yuan, from 7.41 billion yuan in 2010.

The company posted 1.5 percent growth in second-half year profit at 802.8 million yuan, according to Reuters' own calculation.

For a statement, click here

Shares of ANTA Sports fell 3.2 percent by 0758 GMT on Monday, compared with 0.4 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

TO BE PRUDENT IN STORE EXPANSION

ANTA Sports said late last year that it had reviewed its store expansion plan for 2011 and had reduced its store target to 7,800-8,000 outlets by the end of 2011 from 8,200.

It also expected consolidated order value for the first two quarters of 2012 to grow by a low single-digit percentage on a year-on-year basis.

"Though we and our distribution channels are generally stable, we will be more prudent when reviewing our store expansion plans so as to control inventory levels more effectively," Ding said.

ANTA operated 7,778 outlets at the end of 2011, a net increase of 229 outlets for the year. It aims to open about 220 outlets in 2012.

Its rival Li Ning Co Ltd earlier this month reaffirmed its focus on its core business and said it aims to lower staff costs by streamlining its organisational structure.

Last month, U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital LP and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd planned to invest around $115 million in Li Ning through a convertible bond, raising proceeds to develop brands, roll out new stores and for working capital.

Shares of Li Ning was down 0.66 percent. Smaller rivals also edged down with China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd falling 3.4 percent, Peak Sport Products Co Ltd down 2.9 percent and 361 Degrees International Ltd down 1.5 percent.

($1 = 6.2991 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)