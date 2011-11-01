HONG KONG Nov 1 Chinese sportswear brand and retailer ANTA Sports Products Ltd said it expects consolidated order value for the first two quarters of 2012 to grow by a low single-digit percentage on a year-on-year basis.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, ANTA Sports said it had adjusted the amount of orders for 2012 collection placed by its distributors but not yet produced for delivery to better control inventory levels at distribution channels.

ANTA Sports also said it had reviewed its store expansion plan for 2011 and had reduced its store target to 7,800-8,000 outlets by the end of 2011 from 8,200.

"The rising operational costs of retailers and excessive inventories in distribution channels have further intensified competition in the sportswear retail market in China and made the industry in general more challenging," it said in a statement.

The company said it planned to further enhance the quality and operational efficiency of its distribution channels by refurbishing and consolidating retail stores.

ANTA Sports earlier issued a bleak earnings forecast for the third quarter, deepening concern about the outlook for the highly competitive sportswear industry. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)