HONG KONG Nov 1 Chinese sportswear brand and
retailer ANTA Sports Products Ltd said it expects
consolidated order value for the first two quarters of 2012 to
grow by a low single-digit percentage on a year-on-year basis.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, ANTA
Sports said it had adjusted the amount of orders for 2012
collection placed by its distributors but not yet produced for
delivery to better control inventory levels at distribution
channels.
ANTA Sports also said it had reviewed its store expansion
plan for 2011 and had reduced its store target to 7,800-8,000
outlets by the end of 2011 from 8,200.
"The rising operational costs of retailers and excessive
inventories in distribution channels have further intensified
competition in the sportswear retail market in China and made
the industry in general more challenging," it said in a
statement.
The company said it planned to further enhance the quality
and operational efficiency of its distribution channels by
refurbishing and consolidating retail stores.
ANTA Sports earlier issued a bleak earnings forecast for the
third quarter, deepening concern about the outlook for the
highly competitive sportswear industry.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)