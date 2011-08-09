HONG KONG Aug 9 Chinese sportswear brand and retailer ANTA Sports Products Ltd said late on Monday orders for delivery in the first quarter of 2012 rose 15 percent in terms of value from the same period a year ago.

"We are aware of some potential challenges that may arise from inflation and competition. However, we remain optimistic and positive about the industry's growth momentum," chairman and CEO Ding Shizhong said in the statement.

On Monday, ANTA Sports reported a 22 percent rise in first half profit as it expanded its sales network to tap growing consumer income.

