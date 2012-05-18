HONG KONG May 18 Chinese sportswear brand ANTA Sports Products Ltd said its order value for the fourth quarter of 2012 fallen by more than 10 percent year-on-year as competition intensified, sending its shares to their lowest in three years on Friday.

Shares tumbled more than 11 percent to HK$5.87 by 0153 GMT, the lowest since April 2009. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.9 percent.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday, ANTA said the order value fell as it had adjusted the amount of orders for its 2012 collection placed by its distributors and franchisees but not yet produced for delivery.

ANTA said the aggregate order value for 2012 fell by a high single digit percentage year-on-year. It said fierce competition had been affecting the profitability of its retailers over the past several quarters.

Same-store sales growth of ANTA branded products for the first quarter of 2012 decreased by a low single digit percentage compared to the same period a year ago, it added.

China's domestic retail brands such as Li Ning Co Ltd and ANTA, face challenges including high inventory, rising costs and competition from foreign brands including Nike and Adidas entering the domestic market. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)