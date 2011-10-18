* Shares of Chinese sportswear brands fall sharply

* Analysts see price competition continuing

* Nike, Adidas gain market share in China (Recasts with analyst comment, details)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Chinese sportswear brand ANTA Sports Products Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects a slowdown in same-store sales growth for the third quarter, sending its shares to the lowest in 29 months.

ANTA was down 15.7 percent at HK$6.66 at 0253 GMT, the lowest since May 2009, against a 3.2 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index .

Its rivals also fell sharply as investors raced to dump shares in the highly competitive sector. Xtep International Holdings Ltd was down 11.6 percent, China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd slid 9.1 percent, and Li Ning Co Ltd fell 8.2 percent.

"It is a sector that has already passed its growth peak," said Conita Hung, head of equity research of Delta Asia Financial. "Apart from racing to clear inventories, they must think of a way to regain market share and to better position themselves for the challenges ahead."

In the sportswear industry's battle for China's booming consumer market, the situation is bad and getting worse for local retailers, which are further squeezed by global brands expanding aggressively in the high-end and low-end segments.

After years of breakneck expansion, local brands such as Li Ning and China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd are grappling with shrinking margins, slowing sales growth and mounting inventories of outdated products.

While the Chinese brands struggle, Nike Inc and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), armed with heavy investment in research and development, and marketing expertise, are gaining market share in the world's second-largest economy.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Monday, ANTA Sports said the expected sales slowdown from the previous quarter was due to the challenging local sportswear retail market in China.

ANTA said it had offered sharper discounts to retailers and distributors in the third quarter, which analysts said would further undermine its profit margin.

Orders for products to be delivered in the second quarter of next year would also slow from the first quarter of 2012, it added.

In August, ANTA Sports said orders for delivery in the first quarter of 2012 rose 15 percent in value from the same period this year.

Analysts said investors should avoid the sector as price competition was expected to continue and that might damp earnings.

361 Degrees International Ltd , another Chinese sportswear brand, said on Monday that same-store sales for the third quarter of 2011 grew 14.1 percent year on year. Analysts said they suspected the company could sustain the growth. (Editing by Charlie Zhu)