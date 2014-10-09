Oct 9 Shanxi Antai Group Co Ltd

* Says has overdue debts of 343.62 million yuan (56.06 million US dollar) to date due to severe economic conditions, limited coke production

* Says controlling shareholder Li Anmin's 317.8 million shares frozen by local court due to overdue loans

* Says sued by China Merchants Bank's Taiyuan branch due to overdue loan payments of 153.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vTbJAB; bit.ly/1sjFZnx; bit.ly/1o12Rs1

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1299 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)