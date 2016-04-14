BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
JAKARTA, April 14 The Indonesian state enterprises ministry may set up a state-owned mining holding company that could buy foreign-owned shares in mining firms, the senior executive of a state miner said on Thursday.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) and PT Inalum may join other state miners to form a holding company, Antam President Director Tedy Badrujaman told reporters.
A separate Indonesian group, including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro, has offered to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local operations in a deal that industry insiders have said could reach $2 billion.
"Actually Newmont is not the only one that is attractive," Badrujaman said. "All the foreign-owned shares related to the core business of Antam and state miners, we can take, be it a gold or nickel company." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.