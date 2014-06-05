SYDNEY, June 5 Antarctica pact partners have set
up a new protected geological site on the frozen continent in a
bid to preserve rare minerals that could shed light on the
region's history and evolution over millions of years.
At a meeting in Brazil last month, the signatories to the
Antarctic Treaty designated the Larsemann Hills region of the
continent as an Antarctic Specially Protected Area.
Geological analysis shows that one billion years ago, the
nearby Stornes Peninsula was a shallow inland basin, rich in
boron and phosphorus, the key chemical constituents of the rare
minerals.
At the time of their discovery, four of the minerals -
boralsilite, stornesite, chopinite and tassieite - were new to
science, while the rest were extremely rare elsewhere.
"It's fantastic to see these extremely unusual, unique
minerals being protected, and being recognized for their
geological significance," Chris Carson, the head of Australia's
Antarctic Geoscience program, told Reuters.
Carson, who helped map the area more than 10 years ago,
collected small samples of rock that were taken to Australia for
analysis, to yield insights into the geological processes that
led to the evolution and formation of Antarctica.
"Geological features are extremely valuable to science and
to our understanding of how Antarctica has evolved and developed
over millions of years," Carson said.
"We can actually say things about this sedimentary basin in
Stornes Peninsula that we can't say about anywhere else."
Environmental protection status in Antarctica is usually
given to sites of biological or cultural importance, but only
five sites, in total, have been covered for geological
significance.
The protection includes curbs on use of surface vehicles and
survey markers, as well as construction activity. Access to each
site is to be restricted through the use of a permit system,
with limits on the numbers of samples taken.
Australia led the protected area proposal, which was jointly
sponsored by other nations with research programs in the area,
including China, India and Russia.
Much of Antarctica is protected by the 1959 pact, which has
the backing of major powers including the United States and
China. It bars nuclear explosions, radioactive waste disposal
and military deployment, and sets environmental safeguards.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)