* Navy says two members missing after generator room fire
* Other troops, team of scientists take refuge at Chile base
* Brazil sending two ships to hoist sunken fuel barge
(Adds president, confirmation of two dead)
BRASILIA, Feb 25 A fire broke out at
Brazil's research station in Antarctica on Saturday, killing two
navy personnel and forcing the evacuation by helicopter of about
40 other people, the government said .
A third navy member was injured but stable after the fire,
which broke out in a building housing power generators at the
Comandante Ferraz base, the navy said in a statement. It said
those evacuated had been flown to Chile's Antarctica station.
President Dilma Rousseff in a statement offered condolences
to the families of the two victims identified as Carlos Alberto
Vieira Figueiredo and First Sergeant Roberto Lopes dos Santos
and praised the efforts to bring the blaze under control. There
was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire.
She said Brazil was also determined to rebuild the base,
which is on the continent's King George Island. She called
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to thank him for his
country's assistance in the face of the emergency.
Several South American countries have bases in Antarctica
where they carry out scientific research, despite concerns among
environmentalists over the risks of human activity on the
planet's least populated and most pristine continent. Brazil has
had a base in Antarctica since 1984.
The group evacuated from the base would be flown to Punta
Arenas in Chile by the Argentine air force, and then back to
Brazil in a Brazilian air force plane, Brazil's navy said.
The head of the base and a handful of military personnel who
stayed behind to combat the blaze had to be evacuated later to
the Chilean base due to bad weather. They will return to
evaluate the damage when the weather improves, the navy said.
DIESEL CARGO SINKS
The navy also confirmed on Saturday that a barge shuttling
diesel to the base sank in a storm and that a ship was being
sent to recover the apparently intact vessel and the fuel. The
navy said the fuel had not leaked.
Brazilian newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo said the barge sank
in December. The navy press office said it was not immediately
able to confirm that information.
The navy statement said the barge sank to a depth of 130
feet (40 metres) while being towed to shore with its cargo of
2,600 gallons (10,000 liters), equivalent to 63 barrels. No one
was aboard the barge when it sank.
The barge is about 1,000 yards (metres) from the shore where
Brazil's Comandante Ferraz Antarctica Station is located.
A special ship chartered by Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petrobras will reach the site next week to
attempt to haul the barge to the surface with the use of a crane
and inflatable bags to be attached to the barge
The navy said the fuel was "Arctic Diesel" adapted for
freezing Antarctic conditions.
