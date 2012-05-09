* Ice shelf will disintegrate by end of century-researchers
* Could add up to 4.4 mm per year to rising sea levels
* Research to inform sea defences spending plans
LONDON May 9 Scientists are predicting the
disappearance of another vast ice shelf in Antarctica by the end
of the century that will accelerate rising sea levels.
The Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf fringing the Weddell Sea on the
eastern side of Antarctica has so far not seen ice loss from
global warming and much of the observation of melting has
focused on the western side of the continent around the Amundsen
Sea. But new research from the Alfred Wegener Institute for
Polar and Marine Research in Germany says the 450,000-sq-km ice
shelf is under threat.
"According to our calculations, this protective barrier will
disintegrate by the end of this century," said Dr Harmut
Hellmer, lead author of the study, published in the journal
Nature this week.
The huge ice shelves that float on the seas fringing
Antarctica provide a buffer against warming waters eating away
at the base of the much larger glaciers behind them that sit on
the land.
"Ice shelves are like corks in the bottles for the ice
streams behind them," said Hellmer. "They reduce the ice flow.
"If, however, the ice shelves melt from below, they become
so thin that the dragging surfaces become smaller and the ice
behind them starts to move."
Hellmer and his team predict the melting of the
Filchner-Ronne shelf could add up to 4.4 mm per year to rising
global sea levels.
According to the latest estimates based on remote sensing
data, global sea levels rose 1.5 mm a year between 2003 and 2010
due to melting glaciers and ice shelves, the scientists say.
This is on top of an estimated 1.7 mm annual rise due to the
expansion of the oceans as the water warms.
COSTLY SEA DEFENCES
The research was funded by the European Union's 'Ice2sea'
programme, set up in the wake of the 2007 report by the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that highlighted
ice-sheets as the most significant remaining uncertainty in
projections of rising sea levels. Projections from the Ice2sea
project will feed into the fifth IPCC report due in 2013/2014.
It will also inform plans for major capital spending on sea
defences to protect Europe's coastlines, particularly areas of
economic importance like London, with its tidal barrier on the
River Thames, and the port of Rotterdam. A large part of the
Netherlands is below sea level and protected by an elaborate
system of dykes.
Professor David Vaughan of the British Antarctic Survey, who
heads the Ice2sea programme, told Reuters the Alfred Wegener
Institute's findings add to evidence that warming oceans are
having the greatest impact on the ice sheets, as opposed to
atmospheric changes or the legacy of some long-term change
decades or even hundreds of years ago.
"What people need to know with a sense of urgency is what is
going to happen to sea levels over the next few decades," said
Vaughan. "In those terms, these results are very big news
indeed."
Vaughan is cautious about precise projections of the impact
on sea levels. "For me, those numbers are about what might be
plausible," he said. "I think we need to do some more work with
the ice sheet models to determine exactly what sea level rises
we might expect, but those are plausible numbers."
All other things being equal, the polar ice sheets reach a
balance where the amount of snow going in each year is broadly
matched by the number of icebergs coming out, but subtle changes
like those associated with global warming, can affect that
balance quite rapidly.
Vaughan said there was clear evidence that the
widely-reported disintegration of the Larsen A and Larsen B ice
shelves in 1995 and 2002 respectively, had led to the ice sheets
that fed them moving faster into the sea, some of them many
times the rate seen before collapse.
The scientific focus on the melting ice in the Amundsen sea
is down to the fact that this is where it is happening now, but
Vaughan said although the Weddell Sea is not seeing ice loss at
the moment, the German research supports the view that it will
spread to other areas.
If there is a lesson for climate scientists, it's "don't
behave like the infant school football team and follow the
ball," he said.
