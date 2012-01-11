(Adds details, comment)

WELLINGTON Jan 11 Several crew members of a South Korean fishing vessel on fire in Antarctica are missing and others are injured, New Zealand rescue authorities said on Wednesday.

The 51-metre (155-feet) Jeong Woo 2 with a crew of 40 issued a Mayday distress call from the Southern Ocean near the Antarctic ice shelf around 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) south east of New Zealand early on Wednesday.

Two trawlers close by rushed to the ship, which had an out of control fire on board, and picked up the crew, around half of whom had taken to a lifeboat.

The NZ Rescue Co-ordination Centre said three crew were missing.

It also said two crew members had extensive burn injuries while another five had less serious burns.

"The rescuing vessels say they are unable to leave their current location due to ice and fog," the NZ RCC said in a statement.

It added that the injured would be transferred to the U.S. research vessel Nathaniel B. Palmer, which is steaming north to meet them.

The U.S. vessel has hospital facilities on board and will sail to the research station at McMurdo Base, about 600 km to the south, from where there are flights to New Zealand.

Weather in the area is reported to be calm and relatively mild.

Ships from several countries are in the area, fishing for toothfish, a high value delicacy.

Last month, a Russian fishing vessel was trapped for two weeks in Antarctica after it was holed by ice and took on water, requiring emergency repairs. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Ed Davies and Sanjeev Miglani)