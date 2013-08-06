HONG KONG Aug 6 ANTA Sports Products Ltd , China's largest sportswear group by market value, said on Tuesday its first-half net profit fell 18.7 percent as it focused on clearing inventory to pave the way for a turnaround in the year ahead.

ANTA, which competes with China's best-known sports group Li Ning Co Ltd and foreign players such as Nike Inc , said its January-June profit dropped to 625.7 million yuan ($102.16 million) from 769.6 million yuan a year earlier.

The result beat an average forecast of 513 million yuan by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue fell to 3.37 billion yuan from 3.93 billion yuan in the same period in 2012.