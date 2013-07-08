NEW YORK, July 8 An explosion over the weekend
at a natural gas well site in West Virginia operated by Antero
Resources injured at least five people, local officials said on
Monday.
A spark triggered a flash explosion and a fire after a
problem during the "flow back" process when drilling fluids
return to the surface and are pumped into storage tanks,
according to Pat Heaster, director of emergency services in
Doddridge County, about 100 miles north of Charleston.
The "flow back" process is central to hydraulic fracturing,
or fracking, a technique used to release natural gas from shale
rock.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. EDT on Sunday, Heaster
said.
Antero Resources Corp, an oil and natural gas company
controlled by Warburg Pincus LLC, was not immediately
available for a comment.