June 13 Antero Resources Corp, an oil and natural gas company controlled by Warburg Pincus LLC, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Antero told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities were underwriting the IPO. ()

The Denver, Colorado-based company has around 311,000 acres in the Marcellus shale formation in West Virginia and Pennsylvania as well as 92,000 acres in Ohio's Utica shale.

Reuters reported last month that Antero was preparing for an IPO that could value it at as much as $10 billion.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AR".

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.