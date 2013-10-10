Oct 10 Shares of Antero Resources Corp, an oil and gas producer controlled by Warburg Pincus LLC, rose as much as 25 percent in their market debut, underscoring investors' eagerness to cash in on the shale boom in the United States.

Shares of the company opened at $54.15 on Thursday and rose to a high of $54.94, valuing the company at $13.98 billion.

Antero raised $1.57 billion on Wednesday, after its initial public offering was priced at $44 per share, above the expected price range. The company sold 35.73 million shares. (Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)