Sept 18 Antero Resources Corp said it
would sell its business that delivers fresh water to the shale
industry to its master limited partnership Antero Midstream
Partners LP in a deal valued at $1.05 billion including
debt.
Antero Midsteam will pay Antero resources $552 million in
cash and 23.9 million common units, which works out to $483.9
million based on the stock's Thursday close.
Antero Resources will also receive two $125 million earnout
payments at the end of 2019 and 2020 if certain delivery targets
are met.
Antero Midsteam, which debuted in November, was granted the
option to purchase Antero Resources' water distribution assets
upon completion of its initial public offering.
The unit delivers water from the Ohio river and other
regional water sources for well completion operations in both
the Marcellus and Utica shales.
Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed
by Antero Resources Corp to own, operate and develop oil and gas
pipelines.
Antero Midstream also raised its full-year forecast for
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to
$170 million-$180 million from $150 million-$160 million.
