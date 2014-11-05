Nov 5 Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP
, a master limited partnership formed by Antero Resources
Corp, rose as much as 23 percent in their market debut,
becoming the largest initial public offering by an MLP in a
decade.
Antero Midstream shares opened at $30.50 and rose to touch a
high of $30.77, valuing the company at about $4.67 billion.
The natural gas midstream entity owns, operates and develops
assets including pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water
distribution systems.
The company's IPO raised about $1 billion after the size of
the offering was increased to 40 million units and priced at $25
per share, above the expected range of $19-$21.
