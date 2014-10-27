UPDATE 3-Australia hauls in gas majors to avert local shortage
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)
Oct 27 Antero Midstream Partners LP said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 to $21 per share, raising about $787.5 million.
The company, previously named Antero Resources Midstream LLC, is selling all the 37.5 million common units in the offering, representing about 24.7 percent of the limited partner interest in the company. (1.usa.gov/ZT1Fvi)
Formed by Antero Resources Corp, the company owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets including pipelines, compressor stations and fresh water distribution systems.
At the top end of the expected price range, the company would be valued at about $3.19 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 15 A late-season snowstorm that swept the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States began to weaken on Wednesday after closing schools, grounding flights and knocking out electricity supply to hundreds of thousands of consumers.
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 15 Inpex's $37 billion Ichthys Australian liquefied natural gas project was hit by another subcontractor dispute, involving the termination of more than 600 workers, but the Japanese company said it was still on schedule for a July-September start.